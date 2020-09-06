1/1
Gayle Elizabeth Woolston
Gayle Elizabeth Woolston

Gayle E. Woolston passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020, at the age of 84. Gayle graduated from Irene S. Reed High School in Shelton, WA in 1954. She attended the University of Washington, graduating in 1958, and went on to teach for several years. Gayle met Rod Woolston at the University of Washington. They married in 1960 and moved to Mercer Island in 1967 where they raised their three children.

Gayle loved volunteering in the schools, her church, the Mercer Island Guild, Women's University Club, and her community, and was always helping others any way she could. She was an inspiration in how she treated and cared about others. Gayle was preceded in death by Rod and their son, David. Gayle is survived by her son Rob (Mary Kay), daughter Cathie (George), and five grandchildren.

A memorial service will be scheduled when COVID restrictions allow.

Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
