Gayle Jean (Martin) Freitas



Gayle passed away on May 2,



2019 in Shelton, WA. Gayle was born on November 9, 1936 in Bellingham, WA to William and Evelyn Martin. Gayle was the youngest of 3 children. Her family moved to Seattle when she was a young child, Gayle remained living in the Shoreline area until her and her husband Bill retired and moved to Union, WA and lived at Alderbrook Golf Course.



Preceded in death by her parents, her brother Bill Martin and her son Mark Peppard. Survived by her husband William "Bill" Freitas, her sister Jackie Davidson, her son Kurt and her daughter Kathy (Jerry) and her 3 step children: Patty (Brennen), Cathie, and Neil (Judith), and grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Gayle was an avid Gardner and Golfer. She spent many years working on genealogy, travels included, Salt Lake City, Canada and Sweden as well as around Washington to gather information and stories.



Services will be at Noon on Saturday, May 18th at Beck's Tribute Center in Edmonds, WA and Burial at Beck's Restlawn Cemetery in Edmonds at 2pm.



www.beckstributecenter.com Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019