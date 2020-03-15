Home

Gayle Lynn Schneider

January 23, 1954 - February 18, 2020

Gayle, our beloved daughter, sister and auntie, passed away at home at age 66. Gayle grew up in Seattle, graduated from the University of Washington and worked at Children's and Harborview Hospitals. She was a Master Gardener, delighted in great finds at Goodwill, volunteered at Dr. Stanley Stamm Summer Camp, and tenderly cared for special needs bunnies. We will miss her so much.

Gayle is survived by her father, Robert, brothers David and Gary, sisters Linda Henneman (Jerry) and Laura Wilkinson (Paul), nieces Jessica Henneman and Julia Kathe (Zachary) and great-nephew Ezekiel Kathe.

A Memorial will be held at a later date. Please sign Gayle's online Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 15, 2020
