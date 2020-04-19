|
|
Gayle Sandra Sher
February 25, 1947 ~ April 11, 2020
Originally a Chicagoan, Gayle started her studies at Mundelein college and received her BS in Biology from Seattle Univ. Gayle worked as the center supervisor for Puget Sound Blood Center until retiring in 1996. She loved helping people and was a Spec. Attendant at Horizon House.
Gayle loved ballet and theatre and volunteered for PNB, Intiman, STG among other theatres. She never passed up a chance to explore a spicy ethnic food, nor a hike in the parks or forest. Because of Gayle's ability to show compassion and genuine interest in people everyone considered her their best friend.
She will be sorely missed by her brothers Gary and Sherwin and nephew Todd. A special thank you to the aids and personnel of Kline Galland Home and a special friend who cared for Gayle during her tenacious struggle with MS.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020