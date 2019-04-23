Gene G. Mizell



Gene (Graves) Mizell, born May 26, 1932 in Seattle, Washington, passed away April 20, 2019 in Stanwood, Washington. Gene graduated from Queen Anne High School and enrolled at the University of Washington. While at the UW, she pledged Sigma Kappa, developing several friendships that lasted her lifetime. She graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in Business Administration and soon after met and married James C. Mizell. Together they enjoyed as much time as possible with their family at the property on Samish Island.



Gene is survived by her three children, Lorlee, Beth and Jim (Tara), and two granddaughters, Peyton (Brent) Konshuk and Kayley Mizell. A private family gathering is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in remembrance of Gene can be made to North County Regional Fire Authority (8117 267th Street NW Stanwood, WA 98292), whose many members graciously cared for Gene on numerous occasions. Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019