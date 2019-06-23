Gene Lowry Woodruff



Gene Woodruff embraced life with a rare enthusiasm and curiosity that made him a lifelong student and teacher. Gene spent thirty years as a teacher, a researcher, and as an administrator at the University of Washington. He was a Professor of Nuclear Engineering, Director of the Nuclear Reactor, and Chair of the Department of Nuclear Engineering. He later served for nine years as Dean of the Graduate School and Vice Provost for Research. Nationally, he chaired the GRE Board (Graduate Records Exam)



and was Chair of the Association of Graduate Deans. In 1986 he received the Arthur Holly Compton Award from The American Nuclear Society.



Gene died May 22, 2019, in Corvallis, Oregon, of complications following treatment for CLL (chronic lymphocytic leukemia) and AIHA (auto immune hemolytic anemia). He was 85 years old.



Gene is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marylou, his sons Greg and David, his daughter-in-law Karrie, his grandchildren Adlai and Sylvia, and his eldest sister Violet Holman.



A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family in June. Remembrances may



be sent to the ARCS Consortium Endowed Fellow-ship at The University of Washington Graduate School, UW Advancement, ATTN: Gift Services or uw.edu/giving. Published in The Seattle Times on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary