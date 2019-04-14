Gene (Eugene) R. Moon



4/25/1935 ~ 3/26/2019



God sent his angels to lift Gene from the ravages of Alzheimer's disease. His wife of 38 years, Kaylene, and stepdaughters, Laura Macaluso and Julie Rice were with him blessing his journey home. He is survived by Kaylene, Laura, Julie, Jeff, Jimmy; his son, Bobby Storey, Denise, stepson, Ron Perkins, and grandchildren, Beau, Max, Jade and Cameron all who adored "Their Papa".



Gene was born in Houghton, Kansas, spent most of his youth in Las Vegas. He proudly served in the Marines Corp. Gene was a self taught man of many dimensions, who worked in several fields. He managed and built cable TV systems, was a mortgage loan officer and ended his working career as sole proprietor of Moon Door Company. His passion was cars, especially classic cars. He built and raced Go Carts for 47 years. He was a giver whose question was always "How can I help?".



A celebration of his selfless life



of good humor will be held April 27th at 1:00 PM at St. James



Episcopal Church, 24447 94th,



Kent, WA. He is deeply missed.



Donations may be made to the in Chicago, IL. 60601 Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 14, 2019