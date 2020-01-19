|
Genevieve B. Johnson
Genevieve Johnson left this life on January 13, 2020, at The Hearthstone, where she had resided for 14 years. She was born in Goldsberry, Missouri in 1919 & had recently reached a mile-stone, becoming a centenarian.
She was educated in Nebraska, and graduated from the University of Nebraska with degrees in Accounting and Education.
She met and married Paul Johnson, who had just finished medical school, and settled in Seattle where Dr. Paul finished his internship and residency, then beginning a medical practice in Ballard.
Genevieve was a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her family was her great joy, and always her priority. She was an active member of the Greenlake Seventh-day Adventist church and possessed a deep faith in God. She was kind, loving, sweet, loyal, and extremely ethical. She could always be counted on to help where needed, and was a living and practicing testimony of her faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Paul Johnson, and is survived by her daughter Karen Fasano (Ron), son Paul Jr., granddaughter Gina Broel (Jesse), and great granddaughter Emily.
Celebration of life will be held at The Hearthstone, 6720 E Greenlake Way N, on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Providence Hospice of Seattle. [email protected] Sign Genevieve's online Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020