Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home
11111 Aurora Ave N
SEATTLE, WA 98133
(206) 362-5200
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home
11111 Aurora Avenue North
Seattle, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey Fowler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Bruce Fowler


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geoffrey Bruce Fowler Obituary
Geoffrey Bruce Fowler

Geoff went to his eternal home in Heaven Friday, February 21, 2020 at the age of 77. Geoffrey was born on June 24th, 1942 to Bob and Dorothy Fowler in Tooele, Utah. Geoff attended Arizona State University and in his freshman year became a 'Born-Again' Christian. He remained faithful to the lord for over 60 years. After graduation and 4 years in the United States Air Force, Geoff began working as a sales consultant for Chromalloy Photographic Industries. Geoff met his wife, Mary Novak in 1976 and they were married on May 27, 1977.

Geoff is survived by his wife Mary (Novak) Fowler of 42 years, sisters Jean Fowler Strong, and Kate Fowler Markham.

For full obituary, please visit www.washelli.com

Services for Geoff will be on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at

Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home

11111 Aurora Avenue North, Seattle, Washington 98133.
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geoffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -