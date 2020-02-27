|
|
Geoffrey Bruce Fowler
Geoff went to his eternal home in Heaven Friday, February 21, 2020 at the age of 77. Geoffrey was born on June 24th, 1942 to Bob and Dorothy Fowler in Tooele, Utah. Geoff attended Arizona State University and in his freshman year became a 'Born-Again' Christian. He remained faithful to the lord for over 60 years. After graduation and 4 years in the United States Air Force, Geoff began working as a sales consultant for Chromalloy Photographic Industries. Geoff met his wife, Mary Novak in 1976 and they were married on May 27, 1977.
Geoff is survived by his wife Mary (Novak) Fowler of 42 years, sisters Jean Fowler Strong, and Kate Fowler Markham.
For full obituary, please visit www.washelli.com
Services for Geoff will be on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at
Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home
11111 Aurora Avenue North, Seattle, Washington 98133.
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020