May 29, 1929 ~ April 10, 2019



Geoff passed away at the age of 89 after a long and courageous fight with Parkinson's disease. Born in Willesden and raised in Wembley, England, he was ten when WWII started. In September 1940 he was nearly sent to family friends in Victoria, Canada, to escape the bombings but was held back at the last minute by his mother. He most likely would have traveled on the passenger ship, SS City of Benares, which was sunk mid-Atlantic. At age 11, as the bombing blitz continued, he was evacuated to Suffolk. There, while rabbit hunting, a squadron of Nazi dive bombers targeted a Spitfire airbase nearby. One of the bombs exploded about 100 feet away spraying him with soil. Days later, his father, assigned to the British Royal Pioneer Corps, died in a war-related accident.



Always adventurous, at age 16, bicycled almost 1,000 miles around Britain with a couple of mates. He attended Acton Technical College and later earned a Master's degree from Cranfield College of Aeronautics before emigrating to Canada in 1955 with his wife Anne and their two young children. In 1957 the family drove from Toronto to Seattle where they settled, building a home at Lake McDonald near Renton.



Geoff loved life - traveling, cooking, gardening, photography and a good book. An avid outdoorsman, he skied, played rugby, several racket sports and golf, and climbed all the major peaks in the Northwest. Geoff's engineering career spanned 42 years working in airplane design, starting at Vickers Armstrong in Britain where he served his apprenticeship, two years at A.V. Roe in Canada, and 36 years at Boeing before retiring and moving to Lopez Island in the San Juans where he and Anne built their second home.



He overcame many challenges in his life and will be remembered for his thoughtfulness, enthusiasm for life and learning, and great sense of humor. May he rest in peace. He will be sorely missed.



Survived by his wife of 66 years, Anne Coiley, son Chris (Jane), daughters: Mandy (Jim); Pippa (Scott); and Melissa (Tom), grandsons: Kelly; Dustin (Kelsey); and Arlen, granddaughters: Gwenna (Luis); and Megan, great-grandson Paxton, and extended family in England.



At Geoff's request a private service will be held at a later date. Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019