Geoffrey John Vincent Robinson
September 11, 1985 ~July 20, 2019
Geoff Robinson suddenly and unexpectedly passed away due to a pulmonary embolism on Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at his home in Emeryville, CA. Though his life was tragically abbreviated in terms of years, it was marked by richness that belied his age: just short of 34.
Geoff was born in Spokane, WA, and grew up in the greater Seattle area (Bothell and Mill Creek). His varied interests defied categorization from an early age, including sports, bugs, pranks, and anything that made people laugh. He excelled as captain of the football team at O'Dea High School, and was also part of the baseball, chess, and debate teams. He was well-loved at O'Dea by staff and students, and often reflected on his time there as some of the best of his life.
Geoff pursued a degree in English from Oregon State University, and led their debate team as captain. There he met Anna Prosser, whom he married in 2012. Geoff initially intended to become an English teacher at O'Dea following graduation from OSU. However, that desire to connect with and help others-combined with his powerfully strategic mind and corresponding success as a competitive video game player-led him more immediately to a career in esports and online entertainment.
As a professional video game player, Geoff (or "iNcontroL," as he was known online) won the WCG National Championship of StarCraft:Broodwar in 2007, and captained the StarCraft II squad of professional gaming team Evil Geniuses. Later becoming a staple of commentary and analysis desks around the world for StarCraft and other professional gaming tournaments, Geoff distinguished himself not only by his extensive knowledge, but by his renowned wit. During this time, he also live streamed games and talk shows almost daily on Twitch, building a community of viewers that tuned in every day not only for entertainment but for camaraderie, learning, laughter and, often, guidance or encouragement. As an early influence and dedicated citizen of esports and the online gaming community, Geoff's impact as a pioneer of the industry cannot be overstated.
Again proving his talent for turning passion into profession, Geoff more recently turned to Warhammer 40,000, which he had loved since childhood, and invested his considerable talents in the tabletop strategy gaming community. At the time of his death-in addition to working as a presenter and community ambassador in the space-Geoff was in the midst of his best tournament year to date, having been selected to represent the United States at the upcoming global competition: ETC, and recently winning the Bay Area Open, a prestigious tournament and personal goal he pursued for years. The Bay Area Open will retire the championship belt with his name at the top and present a new trophy starting next year called the iNcontroL Cup.
Geoff impacted countless lives. His death was marked by an outpouring of stories from those whom he had touched with his welcoming spirit, his constant generosity of time and resources, his commitment to laughter, and his humble attitude of gratefulness. He leaves behind not only all those people who he inspired to pursue their favorite hobbies or professions, but thousands of hours of online video that will continue to touch, entertain, and instruct people for years to come. It would be impossible to describe here the huge impact that Geoff made in his relatively short yet amazing life. We urge readers to search for Geoff's name or his handle "iNcontroLTV" online, to get even a small glimpse of his vast mark on our world.
Though his spiritual life was very personal, those close to Geoff knew him as a man deeply dedicated to his Catholic faith, especially when it came to thanking God for what he saw as a truly blessed life.
He is survived by his parents, Doug (Park City, UT) and Loreen Robinson (Seattle, WA), and stepmother Mary Robinson (Park City, UT); his sister, Caroline Johnson and her husband, Ryan Johnson (Salt Lake City, UT); his brother, Colbey Robinson and his partner, Sydney Ellis and their son, Geoff's nephew, Jaxon (Issaquah, WA); as well as three step-sisters and their families, Malia and Donald Osei and their two children, Soraya and Keegan (Livingston, TX), Jill and Loren Miller and their two children, Landon and Ellyana (Palm Harbor, FL) and Kelli and Anthony Klunder (Park City, UT). Though they were separated, Geoff is also lovingly survived by his wife, Anna Prosser Robinson (Seattle, WA), as well as a very large and loving family throughout the country. Importantly, Geoff leaves behind his English Bulldog of 8 years, BARRISTAN THE BOLD. BARRISTAN is now being loved by his sister, Caroline and brother-in-law, Ryan in Salt Lake City.
Geoff was predeceased by his grandparents, Jack and Janet Robinson and Gary and Lois Ann Toll.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held
Thursday, August 1st at 10:00am
St. James Cathedral
804 9th Ave, Seattle, 98104
A private family burial will follow at Holyrood Cemetery.
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019