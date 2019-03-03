|
|
George Ann Fox
George Ann Fox, age 77, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 11, 2019, at Swedish Hospital in Edmonds. She was born October 5, 1941, in Seattle, to Mary and Clarence Carlson. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School. She married Eugene Fox on October 24, 1964, in Seattle. She worked for King County Metro for 19 years. George Ann lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, reading, sewing and playing bingo, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Eugene; her daughter Kari (Jeff); her son Kenneth; her grandchildren Anthony, Andrew, and Kasey; and great-grandchildren Riley and Bella.
George Ann's celebration of life
will be held Sunday, March 10th
from 1:00-3:00 pm at
Nile Shrine Center,
6601 244th St. SW
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Light refreshments will be served.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 3, 2019