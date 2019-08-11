Home

Yarington's/White Center Funeral Home
George was born November 30, 1926 in Great Falls, Montana and passed away surrounded by loved ones in his home on August 6, 2019. He was the youngest of four children, and lived in Saint Anthony's Orphanage. At 16, George enlisted in the Navy during World War II, after the war he ran the American School for Military Children in Austria. He retired as a Colonel in the Army after the Korean War. George graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in Chemistry and was a Sales Representative for Pfizer, where he was awarded Man of the Year four times. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, flying his airplane, golfing, and baseball. More than anything else, he loved spending time with his wife Mary and three children; Susan, Peter, and Heidi as well as his nine grandchildren.

A Rosary will be held at Yarington's Funeral Home on August 21st at 5:30pm with viewing from 3-7pm. His funeral

will be held at St. Francis of Assissi

Parish at 11:00am immediately followed with a reception.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019
