George Bryon Squires
George Bryon Squires went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 29, 2020. He was born on January 27, 1931 in Nampa, Idaho. He was one of 6 children born to Elizabeth and Jesse Byron Squires. George graduated from Renton High School in 1949. He served in the United States Navy and was awarded a commendation for repairs made to Italian Naval ships in 1953 and 1954. George was a machinist. He and Hazel founded Squires Machine Shop in the late 1970's. He sold the machine shop and retired in 1997. George married Elizabeth Sayah and they had 2 boys together; Stuart and David. He married Hazel Hauselmann Falcone in 1969 and Tim and Kelly Falcone became big brother and big sister to Stuart and David. George and Hazel built a house together and a machine shop. They served on many mission trips around the world including trips to Haiti, Spain, Philippines, Canada, the U.S., Peru, and Africa. They were members of Alderwood Community Church. George is pre-deceased by his parents, and three of his siblings (brothers Robert and Daryl and sister NormaLee.) He is also pre-deceased by his wife, Hazel Squires. George is survived by his children: Tim Falcone (Lynda), Kelly Falcone Borchardt (Kris), Stuart (Carla), and David (Cherry.) He is also survived by his grandchildren: Anthony (Mallory), Daniel (Melissa), Jesse (Kathryn), Sarah, Joshua, and two great-grandchildren Palmer and River. He is survived by his sister Kathleen Hevenor and his brother Barry Squires, as well as, numerous nieces and nephews, extended family members, and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Evergreen Hospice (evergreenhealth.com/hospice-care
) or Smile Train (smiletrain.org
). A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, July 18 at 2:00 p.m.
Please email georgesquiresmemorial@gmail.com for more information about the service including an option
to attend the celebration virtually.