George Charles Loetz



George Loetz passed away peacefully with his family surrounding him early Thursday morning, May 9, 2019. He was 86 years old. George is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Bobbie, his daughter Kristine Loetz, daughter Kimberly Loetz Newton, son-in-law Wayne Newton and his two grandchildren, Zachary Charles and Ashley Anne Newton. George was born and raised in the Chicago area by his parents Carl and Rosalind Loetz. He graduated from Proviso High School and then served in the United States Air Force for four years before attending Bradley University on the GI Bill. He graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and married Bobbie in 1960. They moved out to California where George worked for North American. In 1968, they moved to Seattle, Washington where he joined the Boeing Company. He worked for Boeing for the next 25 plus years as an Engineer and Engineering Manager on a variety of programs including the 747, 757 and B2.



In his happy retirement years, George loved vacationing with Bobbie in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, golfing, playing pickle ball with his many friends at the Highline Athletic Club and attending his grandchildren's many school and sporting events. George's dry wit, amazing sense of humor and ready smile will be missed by all. Remembrances may be made to the Washington State Chapter of the . Published in The Seattle Times on May 19, 2019