Saint Mark's Episcopal Cathedral
1245 10th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral, Thomsen Chap
1245 10th Ave E.
Seattle, WA
George Cleve Haynes


1946 - 2019
George Cleve Haynes Obituary
George Cleve Haynes

Born in 1946, George was a creative artist in diverse pursuits. He died of natural causes at home in Seattle. George had a varied career as an actor, radio announcer, writer, lawyer, and King County Court official.

A good and true friend to many, he will be sorely missed.

Rite of Christian Burial, followed by a reception, Saturday, November 16th, 1:00 pm at

St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral,

Thomsen Chapel, 1245 10th Ave E.,

Seattle, WA 98102.
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
