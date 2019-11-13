|
George Cleve Haynes
Born in 1946, George was a creative artist in diverse pursuits. He died of natural causes at home in Seattle. George had a varied career as an actor, radio announcer, writer, lawyer, and King County Court official.
A good and true friend to many, he will be sorely missed.
Rite of Christian Burial, followed by a reception, Saturday, November 16th, 1:00 pm at
St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral,
Thomsen Chapel, 1245 10th Ave E.,
Seattle, WA 98102.
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019