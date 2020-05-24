|
|
George Clinton Textor, Jr.
July 29, 1944 ~ May 10, 2020
George passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at home following a two year battle with brain cancer. He was 75 years old.
George was raised in Garden City, Long Island. He graduated from the Holderness School in Plymouth, New Hampshire in 1963 and from Lehigh University in 1967. After working for PepsiCo for one and a half years he moved to Seattle to enter the MBA program at the University of Washington. His wife Wendy joined him in 1970 and he graduated in 1971. Enchanted by the beauty of the Pacific Northwest and the many activities in the great outdoors, he and Wendy decided to stay in Seattle.
He worked for Seattle Trust and Savings Bank until 1982 when he helped start Cable, Howse and Ragen, an investment bank. He left in 1989 and with three partners formed a private equity firm called Capstan Partners.
George retired in 2010 to pursue the art that he loved, carving and painting shore birds. He was self taught and passionate about his craft working from his basement at home. He was also passionate about his island home in the Thousand Islands where he spent summers with his children and grandchildren. He was often out moving rocks to make paths on the island followed by a cocktail in front of a good fire. He believed that the simple things in life created satisfaction and joy. Cherish your family, support your friends, work hard, read constantly and appreciate the moment. He loved his boat, his chain saw, a good clean joke, reciting a Robert Service poem and most of all working with his hands.
He is now able to hold hands with his beloved daughter Katherine Textor Farmer who predeceased him in 2019 and of whom he was so immensely proud. He is survived by his wife Wendy, his sons Clinton Textor and Helen and Andrew Textor and Stehphanie, his son in law Colin Farmer, his seven grandchildren and his brother Donald. His family thanks the wonderful doctors at Swedish Duke and UCSF who took care of him, Dr. Charles Cobbs, Dr. John Henson, Dr. Shamim Nejad, Dr. Jennie Taylor, Dr. Henry Friedman and Dr. Annick Desjardins.
Please consider a gift in his name to Swedish Medical Center Foundation. All funds will go to brain tumor research in Dr. Cobbs' lab:
Swedish Medical Center Foundation, 747 Broadway
Seattle, Wa 98112; https://give.swedishfoundation.org
ATTN: Ivy Center Research
Tribute: George Textor
For more information on virtual services planned for Sunday, May 31, 2020 please visit the website: RememberingGCT.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 24, 2020