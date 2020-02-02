Home

George DeWitt McIvor Obituary
George DeWitt McIvor

Born March 5, 1921 in Seattle, George passed away in his sleep January 6, 2020. Decorated B26 bomber pilot in WWII, noted Thoroughbred horse trainer and racing official, he loved sharing his stories. Survived by his wife of 43 years, Judy, and stepson, David, several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A private family graveside service in Quilcene will be held. Please share memories and condolences at www.hillfhpuyallup.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020
