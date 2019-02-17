George Drexler



George Drexler passed away very peacefully on February 8th, 2019, just before his 94th birthday.



He was predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years, Esther Butler Drexler. He is survived by his daughter Pam and grandson Jordan, son Scott, son Mark and granddaughters Alex, Mackenzie, Delaney and great-grandson Carter.



George served in the US Marine corps during WWII as a scout and sniper. He was in the second Marine landing in Guadalcanal, and served in Bougainville, Guam and New Hebrides.



After the war, he moved to and worked in Nicaragua, first in a gold mine and later on a coffee plantation, where he gained near fluency in the Spanish language and a lasting love and respect for the culture and cuisine of the region.



On a visit home to the States, he was asked to escort a young English women, Esther, who herself was visiting from England. After a very swift courtship, they decided to forge a new path in life together, they married, living 1st in Indiana then Kansas City, Missouri and ultimately settling in Seattle.



His passions were many: Home-building, Marketing, Singing, in church and then in the Redmond Senior Chorus, Dancing with his bride of 63 years, Building 1/12 scale miniature museum quality replicas of well-known homes.



He loved a nice taste of Tequila, Irish Whiskey, Guinness or red wine, 'just a taste'.



A private celebration of life will be held in March.



We would like to remember family in England, many supportive close family friends, some from 60+ years ago, some so recent, that stayed close, stayed in touch, raised a glass or sang a song. Slainte!



Please sign George's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com. Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary