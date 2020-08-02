George Dvorak



November 30, 1923 - July 21, 2020



George Dvorak passed away on July 21, 2020 in Seattle WA. George's life began in Oak Park, Illinois where he lived until graduating from high school. Next, he moved to Boston to study aeronautical engineering at MIT. After graduating, he traveled to Seattle in 1945 and started work at Boeing. He soon met his wife Mary Jo. They were married in 1947.



George's career at Boeing began as a flight test engineer. He continued his career on the design teams for the 707, 727, 737, and 747. George also found time to go camping and hiking, serve as a Boy Scout leader, and had varied roles at University Congregational Church where he was a member for over 50 years. He crisscrossed the United States and Canada on family road trips. He and Mary Jo visited the 50 states and every continent. They were avid hikers, bicyclers, and skiers, staying active into their eighties.



George is survived by his daughter Carolyn Nielsen and her husband Heber, son Frank Dvorak and his wife Cyndee, and grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary Jo died in 2011, shortly before their 64th Anniversary.



