George Edward Gruber



George Edward Gruber was born October 1, 1938, Boise, Idaho to parents George and Catherine Gruber. He graduated High School, St. Johns Military Academy, Washington, D.C., and then attended Georgia Technology University. He moved west and graduated Eastern Washington University with a degree in math. He then received a master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Washington. He worked as an IT specialist at the Boeing Company, Weyerhaeuser, and Bank of America.



George married Marilyn Tuten in 1960. They have three children, David Gruber (Lisa), Ann Marie Gruber Morford (Ron) and Tracy Gruber Dennis (Mike). They have seven grandchildren: George and Jay Gruber, Matt and Marci Morford, and Madeline, Lauren, and Catherine Dennis. George also has a sister Maureen Schneider and brother John Gruber.



George enjoyed coaching many sports while raising his family. George and Marilyn played many couples golf events at Wing Point Golf and Country Club, where they were longtime members. George and Marilyn moved from their Bainbridge Island home January 2019. George passed away at home in West Seattle, June 18, 2019.



George passed away at home in West Seattle, June 18, 2019.