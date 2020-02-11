|
George Eugene Skiffington
Gene Skiffington was born November 22, 1944 in Seattle at Providence Hospital to Dennis Skiffington and Dorothy Paradis. He spent his summers as a child in Ellensburg where he and his cousins worked on the family farms and spent time in his teen years hunting during the winters. A native of West Seattle, he attended West Seattle High School graduating in 1963 then shortly thereafter enlisted in the Army. His tenure in the Army was short lived due to health complications.
Upon his return to Seattle from the Army he attended Everett Community College pursuing a degree in business but his path took a turn as he learned IBM computer systems and landed a job at the University of Washington (UW). Gene dedicated 30 years to the UW and bore witness to the age and evolution of computers. Gene had a way of not just making friends but developing deep and abiding relationships that would last a lifetime. His gift to others was his kind and giving nature, his loving heart, as well as his resilience. Gene passed away on Sunday February 2, 2020. A devoted father and loving partner he leaves behind his children Jackie Skiffington and David Skiffington; his partner Patricia Lindsay; his sister Kathy Carlstead and her children Brad and Maria; his brother Dan Skiffington and his children Mark, Kim, and Ryan. A celebration of life service will be held at Columbia Funeral Home on Saturday, 15 February 2020 at 12:00 PM with reception following. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the charities Gene supported: Veteran's of Foreign Wars () Youth Scholarships. Donation options can be found on the website under "donate".
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 11, 2020