George F. Kumpel
Born June 18, 1927 in Malden, MA
Died May 10, 2019 in Shoreline, WA
Boston George lived a memorable 91 years. During those years he served on the USS Hampton during WWII, studied geology at Harvard, explored Mexican jungles looking for oil, retired as Financial Controller of the Space Systems Division after 34 years at Boeing, and raised a family. In his spare time he kept meticulous records, mastered the piano and the Boogie-Woogie, and made friends everywhere he went. He will be deeply missed.
George is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Donna; children Sharon (Tim) Knight and Scott (Pam) Kumpel of Shoreline; granddaughters Lauren and Hayley Kumpel; sister Flo Sorenson of Reading, MA; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Ed and Til, and brother Duke Kumpel. Per his wishes there will be no service.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019