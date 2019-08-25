Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlatt Funeral Home & Crematory
713 CENTRAL AVE N
KENT, WA 98032
(253) 852-2620
Resources
More Obituaries for George Braun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George H. Braun

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George H. Braun Obituary
George H. Braun

George H. Braun of Sea-Tac passed away on August 11, 2019. Born in Berkeley, CA in 1934, George served his country in the US Navy as part of the Underwater Demolition Team from 1953 to 1958. He spent over 35 years as a Boeing machinist, and retired in 1995. For his dedicated volunteerism to the Tacoma Rescue Mission and Northwest Harvest, George was awarded the Presidential Volunteer Service Award seven times and the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.

Married for 43 years, he is survived by his wife Julia and children, Carla Wieser (Roger), Kenneth Moore (Tammy), and Laura Jee as well as his stepdaughter-in-law Jody Patterson and sister-in-law Judy Braun. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and 2 sisters Rosemary Schmidt (Al) and Barbara Jungling. He is predeceased by his stepson Jeffrey Patterson, his brother David Braun, and sister Hilma Heaton.

Services will be held on September 7 at 10am at Marlatt Funeral Home (713 Central Ave. N., Kent). In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Northwest Harvest. Please sign the guestbook at marlattfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marlatt Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now