George H. Braun
George H. Braun of Sea-Tac passed away on August 11, 2019. Born in Berkeley, CA in 1934, George served his country in the US Navy as part of the Underwater Demolition Team from 1953 to 1958. He spent over 35 years as a Boeing machinist, and retired in 1995. For his dedicated volunteerism to the Tacoma Rescue Mission and Northwest Harvest, George was awarded the Presidential Volunteer Service Award seven times and the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.
Married for 43 years, he is survived by his wife Julia and children, Carla Wieser (Roger), Kenneth Moore (Tammy), and Laura Jee as well as his stepdaughter-in-law Jody Patterson and sister-in-law Judy Braun. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and 2 sisters Rosemary Schmidt (Al) and Barbara Jungling. He is predeceased by his stepson Jeffrey Patterson, his brother David Braun, and sister Hilma Heaton.
Services will be held on September 7 at 10am at Marlatt Funeral Home (713 Central Ave. N., Kent). In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Northwest Harvest. Please sign the guestbook at marlattfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 25, 2019