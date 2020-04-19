|
|
George Hi'ilani
Mills, Jr.
"Held in the Arms of Heaven"
2/23/47 ~ 3/19/20
George lived a remarkable life. Though he described himself as an introvert, George positively impacted and is beloved by many. He was an extraordinary husband, father and grandfather and, as the University of Puget Sound's Vice President of Enrollment, for many decades he played a significant role in filling UPS' classrooms with bright, hardworking and inquisitive students who wanted to grow and become better.
Born in Boston to George Sr. and Barbara Mills, George lived in Boston until his father completed medical school and they returned to his homeland, the Hawaiian Islands. George grew up on the Island of Oahu where he attended the Punahou School and graduated at age 17. There, he developed a love for the sea and fishing at a very young age. So when it was time to go to college, UPS was an easy choice - George could remain by the water, continue to fish and sail, and study biology. At UPS, George successfully obtained a BS in Biology and Chemistry (1968) and a MS in Biology (1972). More importantly, he was setup on a blind date with a co-ed, Nilmah Gray, his wife of 49 years.
In 1970, George applied for an admissions office position, thinking it would be a temporary position until he pursued a career in zoology. But by 1973, he was appointed Director of Admissions and soon became invaluable to UPS's admissions program. He was elevated to Dean and eventually Vice President for Enrollment. UPS's outstanding student body is a reflection of George's high standards and thoughtful approach. George believed: "A college is like a biological organism. When the environment changes, the institution must adapt . . ." And adapt they did. Under his guidance, UPS not only increased its admissions, but the diversity, depth and quality of the student body also grew measurably. As one former UPS President recently said: "George has a well-deserved reputation as one of the smartest, most effective and most admired admissions leaders in American higher education."
Beyond George's illustrious career, however, he was selfless with his family, friends, colleagues and community. He leaves behind grateful students and colleagues whom he helped over the decades, from admissions to academic advising, career planning and university relations. George also enthusiastically supported many organizations, both nationally and in the community. His committee and board involvement include serving the Annie Wright School, ARK Fundraising, Beta Theta Pi Fraternity, Charles Wright Academy, College Board, Cornish School of the Arts, Fircrest Kiwanis, Gyro, Job Carr Museum, and the NAC and PNAC Admissions Counseling.
George deeply loved his wife Nilmah, children, George III "Tad" (Mafia), Grayson (Tricia) and Liz, and his cherished granddaughters Ada, Paige and Fumiko, who knew him as Grampy-Wampy and Gampa. He also leaves behind his mother Barbara, brothers Kibby (Ronna) and James (Linda), and sister Elsa Pua Ka'ai (Bill) in Hawaii and nephews Kahaku and Koa. George is predeceased by his father and, most recently, his dog Molly.
Retiring this past June gave George more time to fish and spend time with the family. Fishing was like a religion for George. He loved to fish the waters off Point Defiance, Vashon Island, the Narrows and the Straits, formerly in his Boston Whaler and most recently in his Parker Sport Cruiser. He also eagerly anticipated his yearly Westport group trips to fish for halibut, tuna and salmon and then fill the freezers of family and friends with his catches. The waters will feel his absence, but his family will forever cherish sharing in his passion for the water.
George lived by these words: "Keep your reputation good; work hard; be nice to people; keep your promises."
Honoring his wishes, a service is not planned. Donations can be made to either the University of Puget Sound Welcome Center or the Job Carr Museum in Tacoma.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020