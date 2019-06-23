|
|
George J. Brand
George passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019. He was born April 20, 1928 in Seattle and attended Seattle Prep and O'Dea High School, graduating in 1946. George served in the Army and was stationed in Japan. In 1958 he married Elaine I. Brand. They traveled the world together and were married 61 years.
George is survived by his wife, Elaine, his sister, Joan Brand Landkamer, children Michael J. Brand and Marianne B. Lewis, and his five grandchildren, Makena, Madison, Brennan, Nathan, and Kira.
Services will be at
Tahoma National Cemetery June 27, 2019 at 2:15pm.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 23, 2019