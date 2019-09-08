|
George Kondo
Age 71. George passed on June 6, 2019, from kidney failure in Burien. He s survived by his sister Lorraine (Calvin) Hoshibata and brother Charles (Marianne) and neices and a nephew. He was predeceased by parents Nobuo and Alice, and brother Ray. George attended the UW, was honorably discharged from the US Army, and retired from the US Post Office. We thank Robert Roybal and his two neices for their care of George. A private service was held. Memorials may be made to the Blaine Memorial UMC of Seattle or favorite charity.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019