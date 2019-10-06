|
George Morrison
George Morrison (82) of Seattle, Washington passed away peacefully on September 26, 2019 surrounded by his children. He was born to Robert and Mary Morrison on February 8, 1937 in Seattle Washington. He grew up in the Ballard neighborhood, where he loved to run around with his sister MaryLou and his Ross Playfield buddies, with whom he maintained lifelong friendships. He graduated from Ballard High School in 1956 where he excelled in Art. He married Merrilyn Anderson in 1960. They met at Frederick & Nelson where he worked as a window dresser. In 1959 he began working at UW Medical center as a Pharmacist Assistant, beginning his lifelong love of Husky Football. In 1969 he began his 30 year career at Boeing where he was a Technical Illustrator on the Flight Deck. He made many wonderful friendships at Boeing. He and his friends played softball, golfed, skied, sailed and traveled the world together. He and his friends continued to meet at Arnie's and Scott's Bar and Grill in their retirement. Our Dad was a charming man with a warm laugh. He was sweet, sensitive, artistic, and most of all, loving. We will forever be grateful for the generosity of love he showed us, his children. In particular, we would like to thank Norse Home on Phinney Ridge. As he looked down on the streets of his childhood for the last 18 months, he was cared for by a loving, warm, and respectful staff.
George is survived by his siblings; Robert (Arlene), Marylou (Orv) and Arra and many beloved nieces and nephews. His children; Jodi (Mike), Scott (Mary Ellen) and Jennifer (Kirk). He was lovingly known as Peeka to his grandchildren; Jordin, Emily, Finlay, Olaf, Henry and George.
A Celebration of Life will be held November 30, 2019 at the Blue Ridge Club House in Seattle at 1:00pm.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 6, 2019