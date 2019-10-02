|
|
George P. Yilek
1941 ~ 2019
George passed away in Milton, WA on 8/31/2019 of Emphysema, with his 3 children by his side.
He was born in Caldwell ID, he moved to Seattle when he was young. After completing high school at Highline H.S, he enlisted in the Army where he was a combat engineer and was stationed in Texas and Fort Carson CO. Upon returning home he trained to become a Welder and worked at the shipyards until he landed at Boeing where he worked for 28 years, until he retired in 2009.
George married the mother of his 3 children, Mary Smith until 1981. He met and married his 2nd wife, Olea Jean Yilek, Restad in 1988 until her death in 2009.
George is preceded in death by his parents Robert Yilek and Ella Salisbury, also his wife Olea Jean Yilek, 2009.
He is survived by his children Delinda Hansen (Kurt Hansen), George R. Yilek and Deanna Gilbert (Sean Gilbert). His grandchildren Cody A. Hansen, Sean T. Gilbert and Cameron A. Hansen. He was very proud to welcome his first great grandchild Teagan R. Gilbert who was born a couple days before he passed.
He is also survived by his two sisters Roseann Yilek and Roberta Schull. George was also survived by 4 Step Children and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren that he proudly shared with Olea Jean Yilek (Restad).
George's family would also like to extend a very special Thank You to the caregivers at Assisted Living Alternatives for the care they showed our dad during his last few months.
A memorial service is to be conducted at 1:00 in the afternoon on Saturday, the 5th of October, at Butterworth Funeral Home, 520 W Raye Street, Seattle, WA 98119. He will be laid to rest with a military salute at 12:30 in the afternoon, the 11th of October at Tahoma National Cemetery 18600 SE 240th Street, Kent, WA 98042.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 2, 2019