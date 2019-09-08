|
|
(Juri) George Peterson
(Juri) George Peterson passed away peacefully with his family by his side on August 15, 2019. George is survived by his mother Antonina, wife of 49 years Maureen, sons Greg and Brad, their spouses Maria and Courtney, and his grandchildren Jarrett (Greg's son) and Emma (Brad's daughter). George was a loving son, husband, father, and papa.
Born in 1944 in Stockholm, Sweden he immigrated with his mother and father to Vancouver, B.C. in 1950 and later moved to Bellevue, WA with his wife Maureen. Maureen and George met in 1965 on a ski trip while both were students at the University of British Columbia.
George was the President of Polygon Corporation, a real estate development company, from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. His impact can be seen in the skylines of Bellevue and Seattle. Both sons have followed in his footsteps in the real estate industry.
As a family we enjoyed boating, skiing, and travelling around the world. George had a love for the ocean and the mountains. You would often find him out fishing, prawning, crabbing with either of his sons and/or grandchildren or on a mountain skiing.
George's influence and legacy has impacted so many lives that will be remembered and celebrated.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider donating to Fred Hutchinson's Prostate Cancer Research, a link is available at the website listed below.
A gathering in celebration of his
life will be held at the Woodmark Hotel in Kirkland
on September 28th from
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM.
Further details can be found at https://everloved.com/life-of/george-peterson/
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019