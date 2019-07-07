Resources More Obituaries for George Cruickshank Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? George Rodney Cruickshank

1938 ~ 2019



George Rodney Cruickshank passed away on July 1, 2019 at the age of 81. George was born on May 20, 1938 in San Francisco, California but he considered the Pacific Northwest his home having lived in the area for 53 years. George was known for his tremendous work ethic and people skills and this translated into a long and successful career in the Stevedoring industry. He began his career as a timekeeper on the docks in San Francisco with Matson (Shipping). Rising quickly through the ranks, he moved his family with each promotion, ultimately settling in Seattle in 1968. He was the epitome of the American dream, working his way from the hard labor of the docks to President of Seattle Crescent Container Service followed by Stevedoring Services of America (SSA). He enjoyed a 40 year career in the Stevedoring industry and retired in 2013. George built long lasting relationships with his clients that endure to this day. He traveled extensively throughout the world to different ports but focused particularly on Asia. George was known as honest and caring by his business counterparts. It was not uncommon for his family to walk into a restaurant and have everybody know and welcome George.



George was also known affectionately as the "Bald Eagle". He loved fishing and spent a week every summer at Ross Lake in the North Cascades with friends and family. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren who called him Pops and was known as someone who would literally give you the shirt off his back. His life was full of many lasting memories with his wife, Paula. George honorably served his country as a US Marine Corps Reservist for 6 years from 1958-1964.



George is survived by his beloved wife Paula of 36 years, son Tim (Liz), daughter Katrina (Alan), and six grandchildren Alyssa, Austin, Melanie, Lauren, Cole, and Sarah. He is preceded in death by his parents George and Genevieve Cruickshank and his sister Madonna.



George will be remembered as a truly loving, caring, and compassionate husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a remarkably kind-hearted person with a great sense of humor who was loved by all who met him. Despite his health issues that he endured since his early childhood, he always lived every day with a positive attitude and compassion for others. His legacy and mentorship will live forever as he taught us all how to enjoy life to the fullest.



Rest in Peace Bald Eagle!



You will be missed more



than words can express.



There will be Catholic Funeral



Mass on Wednesday, July 10, 2019



at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ignatius Chapel on the Seattle University Campus followed by a reception at the Sorrento Hotel in Seattle.



at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ignatius Chapel on the Seattle University Campus followed by a reception at the Sorrento Hotel in Seattle.

Published in The Seattle Times on July 7, 2019