|
|
George S. Kowats
Age 81, died unexpectedly in his home March 24 2019. He was born January 6 1938.
George is survived by his Wife Phyllis, Children: Debra Berg, Stephen (Tresa) Kowats, Sisters: Rita Kowats, Martha (Jay) Davis. 5 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, George and Marguerite (Hemmer) Kowats, sister Mary (Kowats) Dodson.
Funeral will be held at Marlatt
Funeral Home 713 Central Ave. N.
Kent, WA Friday, March 29th Visitation at Noon and Services
at 1:00pm. Additionally Military
Interment will be held at a later date. More information can be
found at Marlattfuneralhome.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019