Of Seattle passed away on June 7, 2020. He was a long time professor at Western Washington University, where he taught elementary education with a focus on reading, supervised student teachers, and was a director of the Teacher Corps. He was a staunch supporter of democratic ideals and human rights. We knew him as a loving husband and father with a playful sense of humor, a kind smile, and twinkle in his eye. He was a good listener, always taking a special interest in the lives of his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Carol MacRae Lamb, his three children Louise Frazier, Bruce Lamb, and Peter Lamb, and their spouses Douglas, Connie, and Tuyen; six grandchildren, two great grandchildren with another on the way, and many nieces and nephews by whom he will be much missed.



