George S. Lamb
George S. Lamb

Of Seattle passed away on June 7, 2020. He was a long time professor at Western Washington University, where he taught elementary education with a focus on reading, supervised student teachers, and was a director of the Teacher Corps. He was a staunch supporter of democratic ideals and human rights. We knew him as a loving husband and father with a playful sense of humor, a kind smile, and twinkle in his eye. He was a good listener, always taking a special interest in the lives of his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Carol MacRae Lamb, his three children Louise Frazier, Bruce Lamb, and Peter Lamb, and their spouses Douglas, Connie, and Tuyen; six grandchildren, two great grandchildren with another on the way, and many nieces and nephews by whom he will be much missed.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 19, 2020.
