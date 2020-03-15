|
George Ulysses Ellis
Age 98, lifelong Seattle resident, George went home to be with the Lord on March 6, 2020. He was born June 9, 1921 to Harry & Lasetta Ellis. George was a WWII veteran. He worked at Frederick & Nelson for 43 years.
George is survived by his son Thomas (Eva) Ellis of Sun City West, Arizona, and daughter Ginene (Craig) Ferrell of Lynnwood, 4 grandchildren, Heidi (Stephen) Grimstad, Sean Ferrell, Joshua Ferrell, and Tami (David) Michels; 5 great-grandchildren,
Christopher, Jonathan, Abigail, Logan and Rosalina; and his sister Mary Ann Moir. He is preceded in death by his wife Betty "Peggy" Ellis, and his brothers Harry, Bill, Jim, Bob & Paul Ellis.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 15, 2020