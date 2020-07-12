George William Cone
George entered home Hospice on April 25, and ever positive, when asked by his Doctors if he was afraid of anything, replied "afraid? no, I am 85 and I've had a great and blessed life! I am going to paradise to be with my loving God! I want to live out my final days with joy, hope and faith".
Son, Brother, Nephew, Husband, Father, Uncle, Brother-in-law, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Godfather and most of all, true friend and mentor to many, claimed his promised inheritance in Heaven, July 1, 2020. George succumbed to cancer after a 16-month journey that he fought with his unique style and grace. George, always one to do it "My way" with that little twinkle in his eye. He died peacefully with his loving wife, Lesli Ann and his beloved dog, Poppy, by his side. George will be remembered as a gentle giant who walked softly and filled every room he entered with his larger than life presence.
Born September 5, 1934 to Mabry and Inez Cone in Antioch, California, he became the 4th generation of Northern Californians. George was raised by his single Mother and Grandfather, George Peters. George treasured how his Mother instilled Christian values and a strong Catholic faith in their family lives. Sports and Scouting were a huge part of George's childhood and he excelled at both.
George joined the Air Force upon High School graduation and completed electronics training on B- 36's during the Korean conflict. While stationed at Lowery AFB, George met his first wife, Jacqueline Route. They were married in 1955 and went on to have two children, Denise, and Donald, both the apple of George's eye. Honorably discharged in 1960, they settled in the Bay area. George had a significant career of many decades in semiconductor technology with companies such as IBM, Fairchild, GME, Burroughs Unisys, AMCC and lastly, in the field of Heads up Display Wear technology used in Military, and Aerospace applications. George acquired over 20 US patents. George was continually coming up with new ideas to make an industry, business, or company better. George retired from Technology and he embarked on his second career, Landscape Architecture. George was a lover of art, animals, nature, fly-fishing, sailing, skiing, adventure, and all things beautiful through-out his life. He studied Ikebana, Japanese Calligraphy, Gardening, and oil painting. Creative in his mind, George was also creative with his hands. George and Lesli Ann were fortunate to travel the world and they had a loving marriage with God at the center of it.
George was predeceased by his parents, Mabry, and Inez, first wife Jacqueline, son Donald and sister Janet. Just 30 days before him, by his Mother-in-law, Bernice Parker. George is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lesli Ann Cone, Daughter, Denise J. Carter (Kim), Granddaughters; Missy Barbera (David), Sarah Garofalo (Vince), Alyssa and Alexandra Cone, Daughter-in-law, Jeannette Cone, Grandson, Charlie Carter (Jaclyn) Great Granddaughter, Zoey Garofalo and Great Grandson, Carter Garofalo. Stepsister, Georgia and Brother-in-law, Marty. Randall and Toni Parker, Brother-in-law and Sister- in-law. Godson and Nephew, Spencer Parker (Maddie), Niece, Mackenzie Parker, as well as many dear Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. He had many adored God children too. Family was everything to George.
Special thanks to Mackenzie, Debbie, Lorraine, Leah and Kim for their love and care to George in his final days.
Considering the pandemic, a memorial will be planned in the fall to celebrate George's well lived life.
Earth has lost an exceptional person; Heaven has gained a beautiful soul.
George was a hugger, in his name, please go and hug your loved ones!
Raise a Martini or a Manhattan-George's favorite libations-and toast to George!
Please visit www.Flintofts.com
to view George's full obituary and sign the guest book.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in George Cone's memory to:
Veterans Affairs Puget Sound
Healthcare System
VAPS HCS
1660 South Columbian way
Seattle, WA. 98108
fund GFP 9602
Taylor King Benevolence Fund
286 County Home Road
Taylorsville, NC 28681-9375
Pioneerswww.Pioneers.org
Attn. Steve Richardson