Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George William Hamilton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George William Hamilton Obituary
George William Hamilton

George was born to George and Janet Hamilton on September 29,

1942 in Seattle, WA. He attended St. Catherine's Catholic School and Bishop Blanchet HS, where he met his high school sweetheart, Pamela. George studied Geology at the University of Washington before he and Pam married. They chose to build their forever home in Lynnwood, WA, where they raised their 4 daughters. George spent his career in the food industry as a manager for both Albertson's and Haggen's. He retired from Food Services of America, where he worked in the Alaskan Sales Market. George's fondest memories included fishing and sightseeing trips to Alaska. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter, rock climber, and rock hound. George's favorite sport was soccer and he volunteered many years as a coach of the Edmonds-Lynnwood Youth Soccer Club.

George passed away at home, on March 27, 2020. He was reunited in death with his brother Robert Hamilton. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Pam; daughters: Cindy (Dale) Walkingshaw, Jill (Matt) Van Camp, Jennifer (Gordon) Rabing, and Carrie (Doug) Engbert; grandchildren: Eric (Allison) Walkingshaw, Heidi (Jason) Zmuda, Madeline Rabing, Victoria Van Camp, Matthew Van Camp, and Gracie Engbert; great granddaughters: Raya Zmuda and Gwendolyn Zmuda; sisters: Therese Larson & Norie Hamilton; sister-in-law, Geri Hamilton, many cousins, nieces and nephews, and his affectionate dog, Bandit.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -