|
|
George William Hamilton
George was born to George and Janet Hamilton on September 29,
1942 in Seattle, WA. He attended St. Catherine's Catholic School and Bishop Blanchet HS, where he met his high school sweetheart, Pamela. George studied Geology at the University of Washington before he and Pam married. They chose to build their forever home in Lynnwood, WA, where they raised their 4 daughters. George spent his career in the food industry as a manager for both Albertson's and Haggen's. He retired from Food Services of America, where he worked in the Alaskan Sales Market. George's fondest memories included fishing and sightseeing trips to Alaska. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter, rock climber, and rock hound. George's favorite sport was soccer and he volunteered many years as a coach of the Edmonds-Lynnwood Youth Soccer Club.
George passed away at home, on March 27, 2020. He was reunited in death with his brother Robert Hamilton. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Pam; daughters: Cindy (Dale) Walkingshaw, Jill (Matt) Van Camp, Jennifer (Gordon) Rabing, and Carrie (Doug) Engbert; grandchildren: Eric (Allison) Walkingshaw, Heidi (Jason) Zmuda, Madeline Rabing, Victoria Van Camp, Matthew Van Camp, and Gracie Engbert; great granddaughters: Raya Zmuda and Gwendolyn Zmuda; sisters: Therese Larson & Norie Hamilton; sister-in-law, Geri Hamilton, many cousins, nieces and nephews, and his affectionate dog, Bandit.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 5, 2020