George William Nowadnick



May 21, 1930 ~ April 19, 2019



George William Nowadnick passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019 surrounded by family.



George was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who was born in Chehalis, Washington on May 21, 1930. After graduating from Pacific Lutheran College in 1952, George married Phyllis Isvick and together they raised four children, a son, Kurt and daughters, Jill, Sara, and Gail.



George's career in education spanned four decades. He was a highly regarded teacher, coach, principal, and administrator. He began his career in Mossyrock in 1952, moved to Issaquah in 1957, and then became principal at Snohomish High School in 1968. Before retiring, he also served as Assistant Superintendent for the Snohomish School District.



After retiring in 1982, George worked for the American Lutheran Church as Director of Personnel Services. In 1987, he became principal of Faith Lutheran School.



George was a passionate advocate for schools, using leadership positions to speak out for education funding, teacher support, and student achievement. He served on the Snohomish School Board from 1993-1998, and while still a principal, he was a member and president of the Washington Association of School Principals.



George was active in his church and community, always finding ways to support and encourage others. After moving to Snohomish, he and Phyllis became a beloved part of Christ the King Lutheran Church.



George was a 65-year member of Lions Club International. He helped found the Snohomish Education Foundation. He served beside Phyllis at the community kitchen. He volunteered in the Special Offenders Unit of the Monroe reformatory.



George led by example, loving generously and giving selflessly. He is survived by Phyllis, his wife of 67 years, his children and their spouses, Kurt, Jill, Sara, and Gail, ten grandchildren and their spouses, and three great-grandchildren.



A memorial service celebrating George's life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1305 Pine Avenue, Snohomish, WA 98290.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Snohomish Education Foundation, P. O. Box 1312, Snohomish, WA 98291 or Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1305 Pine Avenue, Snohomish, WA 98290. Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019