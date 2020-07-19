1/1
GeorgeJean Erickson

GeorgeJean Erickson left for her next adventure on July 3, 2020.

GeorgeJean (Gena) was born in

Tacoma, Washington, on November 27, 1942, to George

Harold and Sylvia Nystrom

Erickson. She attended Eatonville High School and graduated from the University of Puget Sound with a Bachelor of Science degree. She worked in Virginia for Control Data for 3 years and 30 years as a software engineer for Boeing starting in the wind tunnel. She retired in 1998 from Boeing. She volunteered

at Bloodworks Northwest and for the Nordic Heritage Museum for over 20 years, and also as a beach naturalist and grade school tutor. Gena was

adventurous as shown by

her travels to Asia, Africa, Europe and in the United States and Canada. She often took classes in Seattle and in her West Seattle neighborhood, where she lived for over 40 years. She was an avid and wide-ranging reader. She loved her family, her friends, her garden and her Swedish heritage. She was everyone's favorite and was always willing to join her sisters on a trip or to spend special time with her nieces and nephew.

She was preceded in death by

her parents, her brother John,

and her niece Lisa Erickson.

She is survived by her sisters

Lenore Bailey, Christina

(Richard) Trosper, Linda (Jerry) Emoto, and sister-in-law Kathy Erickson. She is also survived by seven nieces, one nephew, four grand nephews, one great grandnephew and grand niece.

We know she would appreciate

a blood donation or a donation to the West Seattle Food Bank.

A private family "Celebration of Life" will be held in lieu of a service.

Online condolences may be expressed at dignitymemorial.com.

Travel safe, Gena! We miss you.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
