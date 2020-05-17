|
|
Georgia McInnis
Georgia (Reilly) McInnis, 92, died April 17, 2020 in La Quinta, CA. Born on March 4, 1928, Georgia grew up on a ranch in Montana. She fell in love with Eugene McInnis, who lived on the neighboring ranch, and they were married after he returned from WWII. They moved to Seattle in 1956 where they both took jobs at Boeing and raised their three children before retiring to a lake cabin in Shelton. After 60 years of marriage, Eugene died in 2007 and Georgia relocated to California. She loved playing bridge and Aggravation, reading, baking, and visiting with her family and friends. Georgia was proud of her Irish heritage and shamrocks always adorned her home. She was a feisty, straight-talking lady who was not shy about sharing her opinions and had a kind and loyal heart that earned her many life-long friends.
Georgia is survived by her children, Patricia Villa of La Quinta, CA; Linda Fulwiler of Post Falls, ID; and Terrence McInnis of San Juan Capistrano, CA; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She will be interred with her husband at Tahoma National Cemetery after a funeral Mass, date and location to be determined.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020