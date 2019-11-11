|
|
Georgiana (Georgie)
Flansburgh Nielsen
Georgie passed on October 27, 2019 in Snohomish, WA at age 94. Born: Rye, NY on November 9,
1924. Family moved to Bellingham and Seattle. Graduated from Roosevelt H.S. in 1942, married her high school sweetheart Ken and raised two daughters (Marcia and Nancy).
Preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughters, and two sisters Geraldine and June. Survived by her 5 nieces and nephews, 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Memorial service is Sunday,
November 17th, 2:00 pm at
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
111 NE 80th St, Seattle.
See her full obituary and Guest Book at https://funerals.coop/obituaries/
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2019