Georgianne Chaffin
Georgianne ("Georgie") Chaffin passed away on March 12, 2019, after a 14-month battle with brain cancer. Georgie was born on January 19, 1947, in Indianapolis, Indiana. She attended Indiana University & the University of Washington. She devoted her 30+ year career to the Seattle School District as a LA teacher and counselor at Blaine, McClure, Eckstein, & Ballard. She also worked as a counsleor at South Seattle Community College. Any colleagues or friends are welcome to reach out to her family at Email: [email protected]
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019