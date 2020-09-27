1/1
Gerald A. Constantino
1940 - 2020
Gerald A. Constantino

March 18, 1940 - September 17, 2020

Jerry passed away peacefully at home after a long battle with cancer. He leaves behind his four children Fred, Suzanne, Michelle & Greg and four grandchildren Tony, Andy, Margo and Bridget.

Jerry grew up in the Beacon Hill neighborhood of Seattle as an only child to Tony & Ann. His immediate family was small, but he was surrounded by his many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He attended St. George Parish School and O'Dea High School before setting off into the travel industry. Jerry found success owning his own travel business in the Pioneer Square area.

His clients and friends meant the world to him. Jerry loved his work and as many older folks enjoy retirement, Jerry chose to work from home and did so until his last days.

We would like to thank the many doctors, nurses and caregivers who touched Jerry's life.

Jerry will be missed by his family, clients & friends. We've lost a treasured father, friend & a legend in the travel industry.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to Food Lifeline.

Please sign Jerry's online Guest Book at www.Legacy.com

Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
