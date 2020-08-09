1/
Gerald A. (Jerry) Medlock
Jerry passed peacefully on August 3rd, 2020 at his home in Lake Forest Park. He was born in Kelso WA on March 16, 1935 to Frank & Lorena Medlock. A graduate of Kelso High school, Lower Columbia CC and a Naval Veteran, he moved to Seattle in 1961. Jerry is survived by his wife of 60 years, JoAnn (Eret) of Longview, daughters Jana Bendawald, Julie Davis (Mike), Jodi Medlock, grandson Joshua Bendawald and twin brother Jim Medlock. Also survived by step-grandchildren Tim, Lisa, Jenny and 5 great grandchildren. A private memorial will be held later. Many thanks to the phenomenal staff of Providence Hospice of Seattle who were with us through his battle with cancer.

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
