Gerald "Jerry" A. Park, 86, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 in Wenatchee, Washington. Jerry was born in Ballard Washington on June 18, 1932 to the late Ralph and Frances Park Sr. Born the youngest of 2 children, he was preceded in death by his older brother Ralph Park Jr. Jerry graduated from West Seattle High School in 1950 and during High School he enjoyed playing basketball and playing the saxophone.



Jerry was an avid member of the Seattle Mountaineers Club and climbed many of the mountains around the Pacific Northwest. He also loved to take the ski train from Seattle To Hyak at Snoqualmie Pass where he was a member of the ski patrol and an avid skier.



After high school Jerry attended the University of Washington before serving in the Air Force as an Air Traffic Controller during the Korean War. After returning to Seattle following the Korean War, Jerry continued his education and received his AIA (American Institute of Architects) Certification and enjoyed a long and successful 42-year career as a gifted and talented architect designing residential homes, stores, apartments, schools and banks.



Jerry met and married his first wife, Judi Davidson in Seattle in 1957, they had 2 children, Jennifer and Jefferey.



Jerry met his second wife, Emma "Butch" Stevenson in Seattle and they were married in 1989. Emma preceded him in death on March 3, 2009. Jerry and Emma enjoyed many years together, dividing their time between homes in Des Moines, Washington and Palm Desert, California. They enjoyed the Palm Valley Golf and Country Club where they loved their golfing lifestyle and many close friends and neighbors.



Jerry is survived by Jennifer & Brad Fischer of Chelan, Washington, Jefferey Park of Phoenix Arizona, Michelle & Brian Burdick of Chesapeake, Virginia, Brad & Marlyn Stevenson, Colleen & Len Combs of Scottsdale Arizona, Cheryl & Steve Kauffman of Seattle, Washington, 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchild.



A graveside memorial service with Military Honors will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery at 5041 35th Ave NE, Seattle WA 98105. Following the memorial, friends and family are invited to a celebration of Jerry's life at Ray's Boathouse in the Northwest Room at 6049 Seaview Ave NW, Seattle WA 98107. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the .



