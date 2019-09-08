|
|
Gerald (Jerry) C. and Claire H. Pinkerton
Jerry was born May 1, 1927, in Yakima, WA and passed away on August 1, 2019. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Claire Helen Pinkerton, who passed away on November 18, 2018.
Claire was born on May 17, 1927, in Beresford, CA. Claire had a great deal of love for her family and friends, always making sure that everyone was happy and especially "well fed." Others' wellbeing was always her first concern. She was blessed with the ability to make the home a place where all felt welcome. She used her skills in decorating, baking and sewing to create a gracious warm environment. Claire was a woman of great physical beauty as well. After graduating from Lincoln High School and attending Cornish School of Arts she worked in advertising in Seattle and San Francisco, as a fashion model, commentator and consultant. Her unerring sense of etiquette and fashion remained throughout her life. Claire was an elegant woman with grace and style. Her keen intelligence and intuitive nature made for many lively conversations. Fiercely loyal she was a steadfast ally to all whom she loved. Claire's optimistic, upbeat nature was a source of comfort and courage to her family.
Jerry served as a radioman in the Navy during World War II. Returning from the war, he attended the University of Washington and Central Washington College and became a science teacher. Later he worked as an Elementary School Principal, holding that position for over 20 years in the Edmonds School District of WA. Jerry's sense of humor and outgoing personality made him very popular with his students, teachers and friends. He had a naturally inquisitive mind and remained interested in learning new facts and gathering more information for his entire life. He loved fishing and served the community as a volunteer firefighter. Jerry had a quick wit, a strong sense of loyalty, a sentimental heart, and a cocky attitude. He adored his wife Claire, was a good friend to his children, and was a wonderful grandfather. Jerry's friends and family could always depend upon his assistance; he and Claire made a strong team.
Claire and Jerry are survived by their son Jim Pinkerton, his wife Jenny, their children Ted and Maddy; by their daughter Jennifer Donaldson, her husband Mike, and their children Britt and Lizzi Murray, Spencer and Kate Doyle, Sydney, Connor, Andrew and Katie Donaldson, and by their great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Wyatt Murray and Cora Donaldson.
The family requests that any remembrances be made to the .
Sign Jerry and Claire's online guestbook at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019