Gerald Dale Piper
Gerald (Jerry) was born March 25, 1939 to Rollo Piper and Phyllis Torfin in Williston ND. Jerry passed away on May 13, 2020 at Providence Hospital in Everett WA after a short but valiant fight with coronavirus. Jerry led a life full of rich relationships and was respected by all who knew him.While serving his country in the US Navy Jerry met the love of his life Lois (Petesch) on a train trip. This began a lifetime of devoted partnership. They wed on June 23, 1962 and welcomed their first and only child Tammy in July 1964. Jerry was known for his professionalism and easy manner during his years working for Seattle Lighting Fixture Co., a career he loved and reflected on fondly. He enjoyed an early retirement in 1991 which allowed many years to enjoy his favorite things: golfing, fishing, crabbing, shrimping, playing cards and spending time with family and friends at their home on Hood Canal.
Jerry's greatest joy was becoming a grandfather to Jessica Tiede in 1998. He was known to be gentle, kind and quick to laughter and his memory will live on in the light he brought to every life he touched.
Jerry is preceded in death by his mother, father, brother Tom Piper. He is survived by his wife Lois, daughter Tammy Tiede, granddaughter Jessica Tiede and sister Bonnie Arlt as well as a collection of other family and friends. He will be cherished for a life well lived and well loved.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020