|
|
Gerald Dewain Gronley
Gerald Dewain Gronley passed on March 13, 2020 surrounded by family. Jerry was the second of 10 children born to Hans and Marie Gronley in Fairdale, North Dakota.
He knew early on that farm life was not for him. He joined the Civilian Conservation Corps after graduation from high school. Upon leaving the CCC he got a job at the Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington where he learned woodworking skills. After enlisting in the Army Air Corp his flight instructor introduced him to Betty Morrison whom he married on April 26, 1944. He was stationed on Corsica and flew 65 missions with the B-25 J Mitchell and received the Distinguished Flying Cross. He exemplified the Greatest Generation.
Upon the end of the war he returned to Bremerton where he became an apprentice at the shipyard. Although he enjoyed shipbuilding his heart's desire was to go to college. He earned his mechanical engineering degree from the University of Washington at the age of 34. His first job upon graduation was with Nickum and Sons after which he worked with Crown Zellerbach until he retired in 1985. He built a home on Camano Island, and he and Betty moved there permanently. He and Betty traveled throughout the country and saw every state but two. They also went to Norway to visit his father's family, as well as Hong Kong, China, Australia and Mexico. He and Betty had their 60th wedding anniversary in Hawaii and Betty passed the following year.
After retirement he started using a computer and wrote poems and made birthday cards for all the family. He signed his cards "Yelnorg" which is Gronley spelled backwards. He continued making cards until the summer of 2019.
Jerry was a cherished friend to many and a wonderful role model for his family. He was able to see all of his grand and great grandkids before his passing and his words were "you are the greatest".
Preceded in death by his wife Betty, and seven siblings.
Jerry is survived by his children, Gary Gronley (Julee), DeAnne Howisey (Bob), grandchildren Leigh Arevalo (David), Devin Gronley, Terry Howisey, Robyn Howisey (Dan), great grandchildren Paige, Kaylee, Alex, Ryan, Henry, Gwyn and Emma, brother Winford Gronley, sister Gloria Sandon, cousins Lois and Veva, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Per his request the family will hold a private memorial.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 29, 2020