|
|
Gerald Edlund
Our beloved Gerry passed away peacefully on November 3, 2019. He was born on April 30, 1936 at Bronson Hospital in Renton WA to Gus and Margaret Edlund. Gerry was a lifelong resident of Renton where he attended Orillia Grade School and graduated from Renton High School in 1954. Gerry continued his education in the US Naval Reserves as a SeaBee and later graduated from the University of Washington with a Bachelor of Arts in Landscape Architecture in 1966. Gerry started his own business at a young age providing field mowing and tractor services to local farmers. In 1955 he started Edlund Landscaping Co. which evolved over the years to become a 3-generation family business now known as Edlund Associates Inc. Gerry spent his 60-year career moving dirt, planting trees and creating beautiful functional outdoor spaces for everyone to enjoy. He was the ultimate tree hugger and could fix anything.
Gerry met Carole Maxine Mathewson while working in her parent's backyard and they were married on July 30, 1965. Together they built their one of a kind home in Fairwood Greens from the ground up and worked together for 52 years until Carole's passing in 2018.
Gerry was very active in the community and served on the Renton Municipal Arts Commission, King County Open Space Oversight Committee, First Savings Bank Board of Directors, and the New Horizon School Board of Directors. He was a second-generation Renton Rotarian and served as the club president in 1985-1986.
Gerry was predeceased by his wife Carole and his oldest son Eric Alan Edlund. He is survived by his daughter Marilyn Edlund, his son August Edlund and his wife Jennifer, and grandchildren Eric, Charlie and Dare as well as many caregivers, cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends. At Gerry's request there will be no services. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust, Renton Rotary Club, Northwest Parkinson's Foundation or the local charity of your choice.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019