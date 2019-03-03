Gerald "Jerry" Edmond Hentschell, Jr.



Jerry Hentschell, dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many, passed away on February 23, 2019 at his home in Gig Harbor, Washington.



Jerry was born September 8, 1945 in Seattle, Washington to Gerald and Lorene Hentschell. He was a 1963 graduate of Roosevelt High School. After serving in the US Marine Corps, he graduated from Seattle University. He started his career in the insurance industry working for LaBow Haynes. Jerry followed his entrepreneurial dream and opened a family insurance brokerage, Hentschell & Associates, in 1988 with his brother Tom Hentschell where he spent the remainder of his successful career working alongside his beloved son and nephews.



Jerry was deeply engaged in the lives of his spouse, children, and grandchildren. He loved coaching his kids sports and creating many happy memories skiing, boating, traveling and spending time in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.



Jerry lived a remarkable life and made a lasting impression on everyone whose life he touched. His integrity, "no stinkin thinkin" and "no bad days" attitude, humor, generosity and unconditional love impacted everyone he met.



In spite of his progressive illness, Jerry fought courageously until the end. He worked hard to keep a positive attitude focusing on his wonderful memories of family adventures, traveling and stories from his youth. Jerry was much loved and will be much missed.



Jerry is survived by his wife of 35 years, Carol Hentschell; his children: Heidi Phair (Brian), Ted Hentschell (Aimee), Dana Foerester & Lauren Doremus (Derek); his grandchildren: Logan, Ellie, Bella, Ava & Brea; his brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Ellen Hentschell; and many other beloved family members and friends.



Full obituary at https://secure.funeralhomehosting.com/hrg/notices/Gerald-Hentschell.



A celebration of Jerry's life will be held on Sunday March 10th 1:00 - 3:00 at the



Seattle Yacht Club. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary