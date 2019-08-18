Home

Gerald Edward Killion Obituary
Gerald Edward Killion

Gerry was born August 1, 1933 in Sioux City, IA. He died August 8, 2019 in Seattle, WA at age 86.

He moved to Seattle in 1956 to attend Seattle University under the GI Bill graduating in 1960. He married Judy in 1964. He worked at Boeing for 29 years until he retired in 1995 when he could fully dedicate himself to his crossword puzzles and walking his granddogs.

Gerry is preceded in death by his parents James W. and Ethel Killion, his son James E. Killion and his 2 sisters Helen Tangeman and Leone Stevens.

Gerry is survived by Judy, his loving wife of 55 years; children, Laura Douglas (David), Michael (Sara), and Gail Killion; 8 grandchildren; his brother, James L. (Carolee); and his extended friends and family. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Mileta Radunovic and the caregivers at TLC Adult Family Home in West Seattle for taking such good care of Gerry for the past 4 years when they no longer could.

A Recitation of the Rosary will be

Monday, August 26th at 10:15am

A Funeral Mass will follow at 11am

BOTH at St. Anne Catholic Church

101 W Lee Street, Seattle, 98119.

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019
